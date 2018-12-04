United States Oil Fund (USO) Shares Gap Up to $11.27

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.27, but opened at $11.27. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 838020 shares changing hands.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the second quarter worth about $189,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth about $279,000.

About United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

