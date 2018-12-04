United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $341,297,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in United Technologies by 25.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,752,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,539 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 597.6% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,289,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,253,000 after buying an additional 1,104,849 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 5,810.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 993,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 976,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,404,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $123.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $115.40 and a 12-month high of $144.15. The firm has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This is an increase from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UTX shares. ValuEngine cut United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.58.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

