Unitus (UIS) Trading Up 10% This Week

Unitus (CURRENCY:UIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Unitus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Unitus has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Unitus has a market capitalization of $95,640.00 and $172.00 worth of Unitus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unitus alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.67 or 0.02787252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.03857935 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00796474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.01434701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00117693 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.01924680 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00416071 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Unitus

UIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2014. Unitus’ total supply is 64,519,952 coins. Unitus’ official Twitter account is @UnitusCoin. The Reddit community for Unitus is /r/Unitus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unitus is unitus.online.

Buying and Selling Unitus

Unitus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unitus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unitus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unitus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.