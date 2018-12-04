University of Notre Dame DU Lac Acquires Shares of 166,990 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 166,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,513,000. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 5.1% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 468.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 55.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,724.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 21,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Macquarie decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $210.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.05.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $161.56 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $130.06 and a 1 year high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $411.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “University of Notre Dame DU Lac Acquires Shares of 166,990 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/university-of-notre-dame-du-lac-acquires-shares-of-166990-alibaba-group-holding-ltd-baba.html.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.