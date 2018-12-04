University of Notre Dame DU Lac Boosts Position in MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the period. University of Notre Dame DU Lac owned about 0.25% of MasTec worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 50.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,320,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,786,000 after purchasing an additional 778,685 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 153.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 802,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,846,000 after purchasing an additional 486,498 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 58.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 760,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,055,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 260,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.07. 55,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.94. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/university-of-notre-dame-du-lac-boosts-position-in-mastec-inc-mtz.html.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.