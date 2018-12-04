University of Notre Dame DU Lac Has $3.37 Million Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,402,127,000 after purchasing an additional 290,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,551,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,610,000 after purchasing an additional 401,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 738,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,281,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 691,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,988,000 after purchasing an additional 176,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 1,030.0% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 638,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,325,000 after purchasing an additional 582,318 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael G. Howley sold 10,000 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total transaction of $4,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,172,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABMD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $396.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.78.

Shares of ABIOMED stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.21. 1,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,147. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.28. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.72 and a 12-month high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $181.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.41 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

