University of Notre Dame DU Lac Has $9.63 Million Position in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac lessened its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,984 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 1.8% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 254.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 89.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total value of $46,687,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $418.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.13.

CHTR opened at $329.07 on Tuesday. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $250.10 and a one year high of $396.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 124.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. Charter Communications had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

