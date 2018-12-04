Unum Group (UNM) Receives $53.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.08.

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Unum Group by 12,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $35.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.