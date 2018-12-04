UTG (UTGN) & Manulife Financial (MFC) Financial Comparison

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) and Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UTG and Manulife Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $28.73 million 3.64 $4.81 million N/A N/A Manulife Financial $44.97 billion 0.74 $1.60 billion $1.71 9.74

Manulife Financial has higher revenue and earnings than UTG.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and Manulife Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 48.76% 26.40% 7.34% Manulife Financial 5.49% 13.70% 0.75%

Dividends

Manulife Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. UTG does not pay a dividend. Manulife Financial pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manulife Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Manulife Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of UTG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

UTG has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manulife Financial has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for UTG and Manulife Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A Manulife Financial 0 3 5 0 2.63

Manulife Financial has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.06%. Given Manulife Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Manulife Financial is more favorable than UTG.

Summary

Manulife Financial beats UTG on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. The company also offers reinsurance products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. It also provides pension contracts and mutual fund products and services; various retirement products to group benefit plans; and annuities, single premium, and banking products, such as deposit and credit products to Canadian customers, as well as non-guaranteed, partially guaranteed, and fully guaranteed investment options through general and separate account products. It distributes wealth and asset management products through insurance agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, financial planners, pension plan sponsors, pension plan consultants, and banks. In addition, the company is involved in the asset management business; property and casualty insurance and reinsurance businesses; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. Further, it manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and insurance agency, investment counseling, portfolio and mutual fund management, mutual fund dealer, life and financial reinsurance, and mutual funds marketing businesses, as well as investment management, advisory, and dealer activities. Additionally, the company holds and manages oil and gas properties; holds oil and gas royalties, and foreign bonds and equities; and develops and operates hydro-electric power projects. Manulife Financial Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

