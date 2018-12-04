ValuEngine Lowers Recro Pharma (REPH) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

REPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $13.00 price target on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.88.

NASDAQ REPH opened at $7.01 on Monday. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $141.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 220.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 151,323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 247,559 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

