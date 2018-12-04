Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VNDA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Shares of VNDA opened at $31.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.86. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $33.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.44 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,845,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,969,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,111,000 after purchasing an additional 629,086 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,681,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,533,000 after purchasing an additional 126,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,048,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,017,000 after purchasing an additional 367,400 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 328,291.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,208 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

