VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (ITM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0914 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of ITM stock opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $48.54.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

