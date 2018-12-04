Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,660 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Financial Life Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $79.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

