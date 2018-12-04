Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,551 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 774.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $653,000. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock opened at $155.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $167.16.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Holdings Lowered by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/vanguard-mid-cap-etf-vo-holdings-lowered-by-integrated-wealth-concepts-llc.html.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.