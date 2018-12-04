Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $129.84 and a 52-week high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

