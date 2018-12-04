Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Invests $6.25 Million in Pivotal Software (PVTL) Stock

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 319,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,000. Pivotal Software accounts for 3.3% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Pivotal Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Pivotal Software by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Pivotal Software by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pivotal Software by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Pivotal Software in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pivotal Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pivotal Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pivotal Software from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

In other news, SVP Edward Hieatt sold 44,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew M. Cohen sold 25,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $516,516.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,592 shares of company stock worth $2,012,356.

Pivotal Software stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. Pivotal Software has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.12 million. Pivotal Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

