Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Position Lifted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,691 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Varonis Systems worth $20,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNS opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 0.94. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.27%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

