Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Invests $749,000 in Forum Merger Corp (FMCIU)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forum Merger Corp (NASDAQ:FMCIU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,026,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMCIU opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Forum Merger Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

Forum Merger Profile

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc, formerly Forum Merger Corporation, is an information technology (IT) service provider of collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises. It offers collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and security solutions to its customers. It delivers these offerings across several delivery models including on-premise, and in private, hybrid, and public clouds, as well as the proprietary ConvergeOne Cloud, regardless of client’s existing infrastructure.

