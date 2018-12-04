Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) SVP Paul M. Silva Sells 809 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $150,894.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $6.46 on Tuesday, hitting $178.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,040. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $136.50 and a 12-month high of $194.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 223.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $784.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,380 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,126.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 287.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 31,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,675 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,304,000 after buying an additional 36,704 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

