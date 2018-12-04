Very Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Stock Price

Media coverage about Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) has been trending very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Six Flags Entertainment earned a news sentiment score of 3.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

SIX stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.16). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $619.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Six Flags Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.99%.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

