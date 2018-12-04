Very Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Metcash (MHTLY) Stock Price

Media stories about Metcash (OTCMKTS:MHTLY) have trended very positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Metcash earned a media sentiment score of 3.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Metcash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

MHTLY stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. Metcash has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $16.71.

About Metcash

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food & Grocery, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food & Grocery segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets.

