Viacom (VIA) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 1.00

Media headlines about Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Viacom earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Viacom stock opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.20. Viacom has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $40.64.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

VIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viacom in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

