VIBE (VIBE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $327,961.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and approximately $327,961.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIBE has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One VIBE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.49 or 0.02248038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00151487 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00186699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $420.22 or 0.10798019 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,080,096 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

