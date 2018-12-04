Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,162 Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

NYSE:BE opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corp will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp.

