Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 24,439 Shares of Smart Sand Inc (SND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,439 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Smart Sand were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Smart Sand by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,786,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,795,000 after buying an additional 611,873 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Smart Sand by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 529,904 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth $2,288,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. 40.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lee E. Beckelman purchased 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smart Sand stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $135.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 3.19. Smart Sand Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Smart Sand Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

SND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Smart Sand from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Smart Sand from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $5.00 target price on Smart Sand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smart Sand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Smart Sand Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

