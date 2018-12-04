Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $188,000 in First Western Financial Inc (MYFW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of First Western Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYFW. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the third quarter worth $2,884,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the third quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the third quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

MYFW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on First Western Financial in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut First Western Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th.

First Western Financial stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. First Western Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter. First Western Financial had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 3.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Western Financial Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

