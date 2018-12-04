Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.86 and last traded at C$5.01, with a volume of 535460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.30.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$51.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Village Farms International Inc will post 0.279999997985611 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/village-farms-international-vff-sets-new-1-year-low-at-4-86.html.

Village Farms International Company Profile (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant from landfill gas that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.