Virta Unique Coin (VUC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Virta Unique Coin (CURRENCY:VUC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Virta Unique Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Virta Unique Coin has a market cap of $6,232.00 and $0.00 worth of Virta Unique Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Virta Unique Coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009235 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003490 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Virta Unique Coin

Virta Unique Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Virta Unique Coin’s total supply is 62,946,600 coins. Virta Unique Coin’s official Twitter account is @VirtaUniqueCoin. The official website for Virta Unique Coin is www.virtauniquecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Virta Unique Coin

Virta Unique Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virta Unique Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virta Unique Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virta Unique Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

