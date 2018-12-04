Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBIO) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,593 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.07% of ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBIO opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $46.35.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/virtu-financial-llc-reduces-position-in-proshares-ultrapro-nasdaq-biotechnology-ubio.html.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.