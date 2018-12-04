Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Proshares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 11.87% of Proshares Ultra Gold Miners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Proshares Ultra Gold Miners in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000.

NYSEARCA:GDXX opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. Proshares Ultra Gold Miners has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Virtu Financial LLC Takes $887,000 Position in Proshares Ultra Gold Miners (GDXX)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/virtu-financial-llc-takes-887000-position-in-proshares-ultra-gold-miners-gdxx.html.

