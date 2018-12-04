Virtu Financial (VIRT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a hold rating on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $25.33 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.94.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,885,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after buying an additional 3,296,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 590.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,100 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,876,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,809 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,513,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,568,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 760,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the business of buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. It offers market making and trading solutions. The company was founded by Vincent Viola in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

