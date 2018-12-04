Visa Inc (V) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE V opened at $145.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $285.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. Visa has a one year low of $106.60 and a one year high of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. Analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,877,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $484,774.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 6,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 75,533 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

