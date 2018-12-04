Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 354,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $174,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth $201,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth $215,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $208,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,740.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSH opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $780.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

