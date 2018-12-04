Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Holdings Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,731 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vistra Energy by 49.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,915,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 56.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,855,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199,689 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $78,674,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $73,754,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 105.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,043 shares in the last quarter.

Vistra Energy stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.53. Vistra Energy Corp has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $26.29.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Vistra Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Vistra Energy’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Vistra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

In related news, SVP Sara Graziano sold 3,229 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $79,465.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 14,329,658 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $329,582,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,800 shares of company stock worth $42,792 and sold 14,371,314 shares worth $330,609,710. 15.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

