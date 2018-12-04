VMware (VMW) Given a $128.00 Price Target at Nomura

Nomura set a $128.00 price target on VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a reduce rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Sunday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Wedbush started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.81.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $163.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. VMware has a 52 week low of $108.46 and a 52 week high of $168.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 20.49%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total value of $229,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,176.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,608 shares of company stock worth $8,048,914. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,501,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $858,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,289,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $777,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,387,621 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $684,732,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,304,551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $359,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of VMware by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,071,002 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $304,375,000 after acquiring an additional 392,041 shares during the period. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

