VMware (VMW) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $194.00. The stock had previously closed at $169.28, but opened at $167.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. VMware shares last traded at $162.03, with a volume of 48474 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VMW. Nomura set a $128.00 target price on VMware and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on VMware from $167.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on VMware from $186.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In other VMware news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total value of $229,155.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,176.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,743 shares in the company, valued at $61,161,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,914. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,501,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $858,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,475 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,289,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $777,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,387,621 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $684,732,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,304,551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $359,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of VMware by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,071,002 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $304,375,000 after purchasing an additional 392,041 shares in the last quarter. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

