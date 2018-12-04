Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Lowered to Hold at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.80.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $72.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.92. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $79.56.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $542.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.62 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Macnow sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,628,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $122,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

