W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.56.

GRA opened at $64.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. W. R. Grace & Co has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. W. R. Grace & Co had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 98.65%. The business had revenue of $494.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRA. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,640,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,705,000 after buying an additional 184,951 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 1,262.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 104,267 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,189,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,033,000 after buying an additional 81,487 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter worth $3,103,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 611.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 36,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 31,802 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

