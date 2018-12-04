W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Holdings Trimmed by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in W W Grainger by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in W W Grainger by 1.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 35,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the third quarter worth $3,651,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W W Grainger by 548.1% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in W W Grainger by 7.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on W W Grainger from $314.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W W Grainger from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on W W Grainger from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.43.

GWW opened at $317.19 on Tuesday. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $220.32 and a 12-month high of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.23. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/w-w-grainger-inc-gww-holdings-trimmed-by-shell-asset-management-co.html.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.