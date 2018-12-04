Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has $92.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Walgreens Boots has been outperforming its industry. The company's Retail Pharmacy USA division witnessed comparable prescription growth and benefited from a strong retail prescription market in the last reported quarter. Meanwhile, low prescription volume and continuing government reimbursement pressure in the United Kingdom, have been leading to sluggishness in Retail Pharmacy International division. However, solid pharmacy sales growth encourages us reflecting synergies from Rite Aid store addition. The company has been gaining on account of strategic tie-ups. We are looking forward to Walgreens Boots’ alliance with Express Scripts and Kroger aiming to expand its existing group purchasing efforts and product offerings respectively. Yet, the ongoing generic drug inflation is hurting Walgreens' pharmacy margin. Walgreens Boots faces tough competition along with currency fluctuations.”

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WBA. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.84.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $85.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 21.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $4,096,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $555,610.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,756 shares of company stock worth $5,824,194 in the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 181,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 145,422 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 39,970 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,634,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,149,224,000 after acquiring an additional 448,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.