Warburg Pincus LLC Invests $302.69 Million in Cango Inc – (CANG) Stock

Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,715,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,687,000. Cango accounts for 5.5% of Warburg Pincus LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Warburg Pincus LLC owned approximately 17.68% of Cango at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cango in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cango in the third quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Primavera Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cango in the third quarter valued at $58,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

CANG remained flat at $$8.53 during midday trading on Tuesday. 566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581. Cango Inc – has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cango in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.90 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cango in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Cango Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

