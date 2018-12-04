Warehouse REIT (WHR) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 2.00

News headlines about Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Warehouse REIT earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

LON:WHR opened at GBX 96.40 ($1.26) on Tuesday. Warehouse REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 105.26 ($1.38).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.54%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

