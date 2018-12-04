Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WVE. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 target price on Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.02). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,114.49% and a negative return on equity of 112.13%. The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $582,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,075 shares of company stock worth $3,018,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

