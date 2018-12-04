Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Metro (MRU)

Metro (TSE: MRU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/22/2018 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2018 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2018 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/22/2018 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$45.00 to C$48.00.

11/22/2018 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00.

Shares of TSE:MRU traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 526,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60. Metro, Inc. has a 1 year low of C$38.32 and a 1 year high of C$46.41.

Get Metro Inc alerts:

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Metro, Inc. will post 3.18000015969433 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Allaire sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.33, for a total value of C$310,057.20.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets, discount and drug stores, and food stores that provide grocery products, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, prepared meals, fruits and vegetables, meats, and frozen foods.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.