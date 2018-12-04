Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) recently:

11/27/2018 – Citizens Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/27/2018 – Citizens Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have outperformed the industry in the past year. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. Citizens Financial launched a fresh TOP V Program, which targets pre-tax benefit of $90-$100 million by 2019-end. Also, it remains on track with its TOP IV initiatives, anticipated to achieve pre-tax benefit of $105-$110 million by the end of 2018 and boost earnings. Though significant exposure to commercial loans and to pending legal cases remain concerns, strong capital position keeps the company poised to undertake opportunistic growth strategies.”

11/26/2018 – Citizens Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/20/2018 – Citizens Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/19/2018 – Citizens Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have outperformed the industry in the past year. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. Third-quarter results reflect robust organic growth on the back of margin expansion and higher loans balance. Citizens Financial launched a fresh TOP V Program, which targets pre-tax benefit of $90-$100 million by 2019-end. Also, it remains on track with its TOP IV initiatives, anticipated to achieve pre-tax benefit of $105-$110 million by the end of 2018 and boost earnings. Though significant exposure to commercial loans and to pending legal cases remain concerns, strong capital position keeps the company poised to undertake opportunistic growth strategies.”

10/22/2018 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Citizens Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Citizens Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2018 – Citizens Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of CFG traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,261,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,642. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,173.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles John Koch acquired 14,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.32 per share, with a total value of $508,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,711.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

