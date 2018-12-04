Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 927.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,653 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.46% of Trupanion worth $17,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Trupanion by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Trupanion by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Trupanion by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUP stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. Trupanion Inc has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, CL King upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

In other news, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,430.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin A. Ferracone bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,451.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,115 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,287 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

