Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $16.95 Million Position in Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,413,997 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $16,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $107,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 139.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $153,000. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $189,000.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at $494,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.66 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 30.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPE. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Cowen began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-16-95-million-position-in-callon-petroleum-cpe.html.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.