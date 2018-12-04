Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.88.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $10.04 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $291.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.34.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In related news, Director Philip R. Smith bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 491,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,196,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 102,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts.

