Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $2,938,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,611,347.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.76.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

