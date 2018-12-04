Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.47 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $130.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $120.79 and a one year high of $183.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 13.58%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $204.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Sandler O’Neill set a $150.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $148.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.38.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

